The Legendary Monsterverse TV show’s cast continues to expand. Get a cryptic look at Mike Flanagan’s Midnight Club. Plus, what’s to come on Resident Alien and Tuca & Bertie. To me, my spoilers!

House of Spoils

West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose is attached to star in House of Spoils, a “culinary thriller” at Amazon and Blumhouse about “an ambitious chef who opens her first restaurant but has to contend with the powerful spirit of the estate’s previous owner who threatens to sabotage her at every turn.” Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy will write and direct the project, which Deadline notes is “based on their original idea.”

Advertisement

Enola Holmes 2

Entertainment Weekly has our first looks at Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Louis Partridge, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster in Enola Holmes 2.

G/O Media may get a commission Back to School Back to School Month with Govee Sale Decorate your dorm

You may not be allowed to paint your dorm room walls when you get back to school, but no one can stop you from painting them with light! Govee has a ton of different RGB smart lights on sale just for the occasion as the first week of school approaches. Shop at Amazon Advertisement

Three Thousand Years of Longing

Tilda Swinton uses an electric toothbrush to rub Idris Elba’s lamp in a new clip from Three Thousand Years of Longing.

THREE THOUSAND YEARS OF LONGING | “The Djinn is Revealed” Official Clip | MGM Studios

Speak No Evil

After they’re invited on a holiday weekend in Tuscany, a Danish family is “caught in a web of their own politeness in the face of eccentric or sinister behavior” by their Dutch hosts in the trailer for Speak No Evil.

Speak No Evil - Official Trailer [HD] | A Shudder Original

The Alternate

A digital film editor finds a portal to another dimension in a dead pixel in the trailer for The Alternate, available on VOD September 6.

OFFICIAL TRAILER : THE ALTERNATE (2022)

Monsterverse Apple TV+ Series

Pachinko’s Mari Yamamoto has joined the series in an undisclosed role. [Deadline]

Advertisement

Black Mirror

Deadline reports Rory Culkin will appear in an episode of Black Mirror’s upcoming sixth season.

Advertisement

The Midnight Club

Vanity Fair has four new images from Mike Flanagan’s adaptation of Christopher Pike’s The Midnight Club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

House of the Dragon

A new House of the Dragon TV spot has more dragons than Reign of Fire, The Flight of the Dragons, and all five Dragonheart movie s combined.

House of the Dragon (HBO Max) “Fire Will Reign” Promo HD - Game of Thrones Prequel

Tuca & Bertie

Tuca has trouble at the pharmacy in a clip from next week’s Mother’s Day episode of Tuca & Bertie.

Tuca & Bertie | S3E8 Sneak Peek: Tuca Is Reminded of Her Mom | adult swim

Resident Alien

Finally, Harry must locate a mutating alien baby in the trailer for next week’s episode of Resident Alien.

Resident Alien 2x11 Promo “The Weight” (HD) Alan Tudyk series

Banner art by Jim Cook



Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.