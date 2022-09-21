The final chapter in the Rebuild of Evangelion movies—perhaps even the final chapter of Neon Genesis Evangelion at large—made its international debut not on the big screen, but at homes through Amazon Prime Video last year, thanks to the pandemic. Now, at long last, you can go experience every head-spinning second of it in a movie theater.



GKids has announced that Evangelion 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon a Time will receive a limited theatrical release in the U. S. this December, finally bringing the fourth entry in Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno’s movie re-imagining on one of the most iconic anime series of all time to the big screen stateside .

EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME | Official Theatrical Announcement Trailer

Thrice Upon a Time picks up with Eva pilots Shinji Ikari, Asuka Langley Shikinami, Rei Ayanami, and Mari Illustrious Makinami as they grapple with the devastating cataclysmic extinction event known as Fourth Impact—and our heroes prepare for one final battle to avoid the machinations of Shinji’s father, Gendo, and his plans to bring about humanity’s ascension. The fourth and, if Anno would be believed, ostensibly final act of his work on the Evangelion saga—including the original anime series, its movie epilogue End of Evangelion, and now the four-movie Rebuild saga—offers a stunning farewell to one of the most enduring and influential animated series of the past 30 years.

Evangelion 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon a Time hits U. S. theaters for screenings on December 6, 8, and 11, with tickets available from both Fathom Events and GKids directly starting November 2.

