Samsung has a slew of new devices dropping this month, and we got a sneak peek at its three new flagship phones and three tablets ahead of its Galaxy Unpacked event.



We went hands-on with the Galaxy S22, 22+, and 22 Ultra, as well as the new Galaxy Tab S8 lineup—including the Tab S8 Ultra, which looks to be a true laptop replacement (or an iPad Pro rival). Check out our in-depth first looks at both the Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy Tab S8 after you click through for a closer look at everything Samsung announced today.