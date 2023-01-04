Evil Dead is Shambling Back Onto Screens

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

We are really starting off this new year with good horror:Takashi Shimizu, the director of The Grudge, returns with a trailer for his newest film, Immersion, which looks incredibly prescient and haunting. There’s also a trailer for Wolfkin, which looks like my new favorite werewolf film. Don’t forget that The Bad Batch comes out today! Get to your stations, spoilers ahead!



Bond 26

According to a new rumor from Puck News, Aaron Taylor-Johnson recently met with Barbara Broccoli about succeeding Daniel Craig in the role of James Bond. Reportedly, “the meeting went well.”

Evil Dead Rise

Bruce Campbell personally introduced a sneak peek of the Evil Dead Rise trailer releasing later today on Twitter.

Cora

A deadly mist blankets the Earth in the trailer for Cora, the latest film from Sonny Laguna & Tommy Wiklund (Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich) starring Felicia Rylander, Thomas Lennon and Michael Paré.

‘Cora’ - ‘Wither’ Directors Cover Earth in a Deadly Mist [Trailer]

Wolfkin

A single mother fears her violent son could become a werewolf in the trailer for Wolfkin.

Wolfkin - Jacques Molitor Feature Film - Trailer

Immersion

We also have a teaser trailer for Immersion, the latest horror film from Takashi Shimizu (The Grudge) in which “mysterious deaths befall employees of a VR-tech company. There’s an unprecedented fear waiting between reality and the virtual world...”

映画『忌怪島／きかいじま』本編初解禁！最恐映像／2023年公開

Superman & Lois

Jon Cryer confirmed he wasn’t asked back to play Lex Luthor in Superman & Lois season three.

The Flash

TV Line reports David Ramsey’s John “Spartan” Diggle, Keiynan Lonsdale’s Wally “Kid Flash” West and Sendhil Ramamurthy’s Ramsey “Boodwork” Rosso are all confirmed to return for the final season of The Flash.

Additionally, the show’s official Twitter has released a new poster.

House of the Dragon

When asked by Variety if House of the Dragon would adapt the infamous Blood and Cheese storyline in season two, executive producer Sarah Hess answered, “I don’t think you will be disappointed.”

Quantum Leap

Ben leaps into the body of a doctor tending victims of a train crash in the trailer for next week’s episode of Quantum Leap.

Quantum Leap 1x10 Promo “Paging Dr. Song” (HD)

Trigun Stampede

Toho Animation has released another trailer for its upcoming Trigun reboot, Trigun Stampede.

TVアニメ『TRIGUN STAMPEDE』TVCM30秒版／1月7日23:15～放送スタート!!

The Bad Batch

Finally, The Bad Batch vow to fight the Empire and help the helpless in a final trailer for today’s new season.

