A Facebook mailing facility in the company’s home city of Menlo Park, California has been evacuated following the reported detection of sarin—a powerful and deadly nerve agent.



Sarin, which is colorless, odorless, and tasteless, was reportedly detected by mail scanning machines in the facility. It’s believed no members of Facebook’s personnel were exposed. The possibility exists that the detection was a false positive, and an initial open air test suggest that to be the case.



The package was discovered around 11am local time, and four buildings were evacuated immediately. Only one—the mail sorting facility at 1195 Hamilton Court—remains closed off. According to the Los Angeles Times, FBI officials have arrived at the facility and will open an investigation if the package tests positive for sarin.

This news is breaking and will be updated with additional details as they become available.

