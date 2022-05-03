On April 18, 2022, Gizmodo began releasing once-confidential Facebook documents, once the only accessible to members of Congress and the media. As of May 2, we’ve published more than 1,000 pages of what’s come to be known as the Facebook Papers. Here are some highlights from our first two releases, which cover the 2020 election, the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and the processes behind Facebook’s ranking algorithms. We’ve also put together a table of contents for all the documents that we will continue to update as we publish more .