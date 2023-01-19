Meet the Myopic Visionaries Who Failed to Make the Future

“Only those who dare to fail greatly can ever achieve greatly,” said Robert F. Kennedy. It’s a noble sentiment, but it still means there are going to be people who never get around to the “achieving greatly” part, and that’s who Failure to Launch, an upcoming comics anthology from Iron Circus, will showcase—the people who tried to revolutionize the world... but didn’t. And we have a preview by none other than The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl’s Ryan North.



North, along with illustrator Kel McDonald (who also edited the anthology), has chosen to tell the story of inventor John Adolphus Etzler, who came to America certain he could create a device that used the wind, the tides, and the sun to power devices that meant no one would have to work again. This preview picks up shortly after his first attempt failed, and right as he tries to convince others to follow him to Venezuela for another attempt:

Failure to Launch contains more than 30 tales over the course of more than 300 full-color pages. “Whether it’s attempts at hippo domestication, talking to the dead, or building a floating city, this book is full of bad ideas you are gonna want to see!” said McDonald.



The catch here is that the anthology needs to be crowdfunded before you can read about how hippo domestication went bad. Head here to stay abreast of when the Backerkit goes live, along with more info about Failure to Launch.

