When last we left the Fast and Furious franchise, Dominic Torreto’s crew had finally made it into space. For the next installment, could they go under the sea? Anything’s possible, especially since Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, is likely to join the cast.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Momoa is in final talks to join the as-yet untitled Fast and Furious 10, currently scheduled for release May 19, 2023. Justin Lin is returning to direct and is bringing along stars Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Sung Kang, Michelle Rodriguez, and others. There’s no word on who Momoa will be playing, but it could be some type of villain. Or maybe Diesel’s character has another brother! Don’t forget, John Cena played his brother Jakob in the ninth film. You’d imagine he’d be back for this one too.

Indulge us in silliness for a second though. Fast fans may or may not be aware that the canon Fast and Furious cartoon show, Spy Racers, recently had a season that included underwater vehicles. So if underwater vehicles exist in the Fast and Furious universe, and Momoa is joining the cast , what’s to stop him from being Aquaman and fans getting the epic DC vs. Fast crossover we’ve been waiting for? Granted, the properties are owned by rival studios and it makes absolutely zero sense. But logic left the Fast and Furious franchise about a decade ago when undercover cops started flying in the air. Plus, even if Momoa isn’t playing a specific superhero, he still could be superhuman like Idris Elba’s Hobbs and Shaw villain was. Which, again, brought sci-fi elements into the franchise.

In all seriousness, Momoa’s character is likely to be just another spy working for Theron’s character, or a long- lost friend of Dom and Jakob who comes back into the fold. Boring! Either way, Momoa should fill the void in the cast left by the departure of Dwayne Johnson... who himself has a DC movie coming out soon! Wait, Black Adam vs. Groot vs. Aquaman in cars? Make it happen!

