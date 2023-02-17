FBI Hit With Some Sort of Hack Attempt, Says Incident Is 'Contained'

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The FBI has reportedly been dealing with a malicious hacking attempt on its systems. I t’ s still unclear just which systems were compromised and for how long.

CNN first reported Friday morning that the FBI is investigating a kind of “cyber incident” that hit one of its computer networks. According to unnamed sources “briefed on the matter,” the agency has recently been investigating and working to contain the supposed hack attempt.

The report has scant details regarding how big the attempted hack was or how widespread the impact could have been, but the anonymous sources reportedly said the incident involved the FBI computer system used to investigate child sexual abuse material. The sources also said the hack had somehow involved the FBI’s New York field office.

Advertisement

Gizmodo reached out to both the New York field office and the national FBI headquarters for comment, but we did not immediately hear back. The agency told CNN that it is “aware of the incident and is working to gain additional information.” The FBI further said the incident was “contained” and there is an ongoing investigation into the matter.

This isn’t the first time the FBI’s computers were compromised. Back in 2021, hackers broke into the agency’s email portal and used it to spam fake cybersecurity alerts to around 100,000 inboxes. The portal acted as a way for the FBI to share cyber threats with state and local law enforcement. It forced the FBI to take the system offline until it could root out the issue.

On Thursday, the U.S. Justice Department announced they had created a “strike force” to hit foreign actors who try to steal U.S. tech secrets through hacking attacks. The anti-hacking hack squad involves the FBI and will contain offices in 12 cities around the U.S.