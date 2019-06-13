Image: CTIA (Twitter)

The Wireless Association (CTIA) would like you to know that it really appreciates all the hard work the FCC has been doing this year on behalf of its clients: AT&T, Verizon, and Comcast, and all the other telecom giants.



To commemorate the FCC’s achievements—namely, diminishing its own authority to advocate on behalf of consumers against some of the world’s largest and most powerful companies—CTIA has turned two of its biggest success stories, Republican FCC Commissioners Brendan Carr and Michael O’Rielly, into marketing props, which you can download or share on social media.

What an honor!

Thanks, Brendan. And big ups on that award CTIA gave you last month, too.

Keep up the great work, Mike.