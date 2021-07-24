Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Gets a First Look at SDCC 2021

The last season of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead really went as far as possible to wipe the slate clean: i t literally ended with multiple nuclear blasts going off. Because of that, where things are going now is anyone’s guess. But thankfully, the cast and crew of the show showed up to San Diego Comic-Con @ Home 2021 to talk about the cliffhanger and dive into what season seven of the Walking Dead prequel is getting into.

Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Jenna Elfman, Karen David, Mo Collins, and Christine Evangelista all appeared on the panel to discuss what’s next for Fear the Walking Dead. And what’s next is a whole new apocalypse as the seventh season premieres its first eight episodes beginning October 17. A fter the nuclear blasts, everyone is going to have to relearn how to survive—f allout changes how the walkers operate, how humans operate, basically everything that people knew about these characters and this universe. Fans can get a quick glimpse of that in the first clip, which you can watch here (we’ve cued it up for you) .

Speaking to the bigger implications of the ending of season six going into season seven, The Walking Dead Universe’s chief content officer Scott M. Gimple said the characters going off in a helicopter at the end of last season is mostly about their specific stories, but would have some larger universe implications. Also, there was confirmation this nuclear blast did happen before events on the other shows and that some characters on those shows are aware of it. But will they ever cross over? “It’s possible,” he said. But added they’re still pretty far away.

Another piece of news in the panel is that one of the show’s original stars, Alycia Debnam-Carey, will be directing an episode this season. “It was another creative layer that I wanted to explore for a really long time,” she said. “I’m so nervous but it’s gonna be great.” The rest of the panel focused on each of the actors sort of setting the table for where their characters have been, and are going, in the future. Y ou can watch the full panel at this link but h ere’s a second clip focusing on a bit of what Teddy (John Oliver) has done in the past and how it might play in the future. Talk about creepy.

Basically, Fear the Walking Dead is changing things up this year. Big time. Influences are coming from Mad Max, The Hills Have Eyes, The Neverending Story, and even The Wrestler. It begins October 17.

