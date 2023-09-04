Feast Your Eyes on a Selection of the Year’s Most Breathtaking Wildlife Photos

Animals

Feast Your Eyes on a Selection of the Year’s Most Breathtaking Wildlife Photos

London’s Natural History Museum is showcasing the top wildlife shots from 50,000 entries, highlighting global biodiversity and conservation urgency.

By
Isaac Schultz
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
A possum in Queensland chomps on a cicada, strewing bits of it on the windowsill.
A possum in Queensland chomps on a cicada, strewing bits of it on the windowsill.
Photo: © Caitlin Henderson, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

London’s Natural History Museum will reveal its Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibit on October 13, featuring 100 images showcasing the biodiversity of our planet and how organisms interact. The chosen 100 images are the winners selected out of nearly 50,000 entries submitted from 95 different countries, according to a museum release.

Advertisement

“We are facing urgent biodiversity and climate crises, and photography is a powerful catalyst for change,” said Doug Gurr, the museum’s director, in the release. “The Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition reveals some of nature’s most wondrous sights whilst offering hope and achievable actions visitors can take to help protect the natural world.”

The image above, for example, shows a deer shield mushroom—a wood-rotting fungus—spreading its spores. In the following slides you can check out some of the other highly commended images from the upcoming exhibition.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

“Coral Connections”

“Coral Connections”

Ghost gobies swim around the extending tendrils of a sea fan.
Ghost gobies swim around the extending tendrils of a sea fan.
Photo: © Alex Mustard, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

In this image—highly commended in the Under Water Category—several orange gobies blend in against the bright orange arms of a gorgonian sea fan. Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

“Mushroom Magic”

“Mushroom Magic”

Spores swirl below the cap of a deer shield mushroom.
Spores swirl below the cap of a deer shield mushroom.
Photo: © Agorastos Papatsanis, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

The image above shows a deer shield mushroom—a wood-rotting fungus—spreading its spores.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

“Forest Rodeo”

“Forest Rodeo”

A macaque clings to the back of a sika stag in Yakushima, Japan.
A macaque clings to the back of a sika stag in Yakushima, Japan.
Photo: © Atsuyuki Ohshima, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Male caques are known to leap onto deer’s backs on Yakushima, an island of Japan, in an attempt to mate with them, according to a Natural History Museum release accompanying the photo release. In this case, the macaque was female (and so was the deer), in what appears to have been a joy ride rather than an attempt at mating. This image was highly commended in the Behavior: Mammals category.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

“The Vanishing Seal”

“The Vanishing Seal”

A Mediterranean monk seal, seen through the surface of the water.
A Mediterranean monk seal, seen through the surface of the water.
Photo: © Bruno D’Amicis, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

This stunning shot shows the endangered Mediterranean monk seal off the coast of Greece. The animal is one of the rarest marine mammals in the world, according to NOAA, made rarer by hunting and human encroachment on its habitat. This photo was highly commended in the Natural Artistry category.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

“Possum’s Midnight Snack”

“Possum’s Midnight Snack”

A possum in Queensland chomps on a cicada, strewing bits of it on the windowsill.
A possum in Queensland chomps on a cicada, strewing bits of it on the windowsill.
Photo: © Caitlin Henderson, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Highly commended in the Urban Wildlife category, this image shows a brushtail possum in Australia eating a cicada. In the possum’s midriff one can see a young possum in its parent’s pouch.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

“Race For Life”

“Race For Life”

A snow leopard pursuing a Pallas' cat.
A snow leopard pursuing a Pallas’ cat.
Photo: © Donglin Zhou, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

This action shot depicts a snow leopard hunting a Pallas’ cat in Gayi, Sichuan, China. Highly commended in the Behavior: Mammals category, it’s a rare shot of snow leopards hunting Pallas’ cats. Spoiler alert: this shot precedes the wild kitty getting caught (and presumably consumed) by the larger feline.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

“Firebirds”

“Firebirds”

Storks making a happy hunting ground behind a controlled fire in Kenya.
Storks making a happy hunting ground behind a controlled fire in Kenya.
Photo: © Elza Friedländer, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

This image was taken in Kenya’s Maasai Mara National Reserve, and shows a controlled fire on the park’s grasslands. In the background are two storks, searching for morsels to scavenge along the fire’s front lines.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

“Fight to the Death”

“Fight to the Death”

An elephant struck by a train in Gabon.
An elephant struck by a train in Gabon.
Photo: © Jasper Doest, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

A tragic scene unfolds in this shot, highly commended in the Photojournalism category. An elephant was hit by a train in Gabon’s Lopé National Park, shattering its hip. About 20 incidents occur between elephants and trains in the park each year, according to London’s Natural History Museum.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

“Prize Catch”

“Prize Catch”

A fisherman drags a sailfish across the beach.
A fisherman drags a sailfish across the beach.
Photo: © Jef Pattyn, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Highly commended in the Oceans: The Bigger Picture category, this photo depicts a fisherman dragging a sailfish across the beach in Ecuador. In the fisherman’s other hand is a severed sailfish head.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

“Snow Bison”

“Snow Bison”

A large bison kicks up snow in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming.
A large bison kicks up snow in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming.
Photo: © Max Waugh, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

This shot of a bison kicking up snow is highly commended in the contest’s Animal Portraits category. The snow covers some of the bison’s massive frame, but conveniently frame’s the animal’s distinctive horn and deep brown eye.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

“War Cub”

“War Cub”

A team opens up a crate containing a rescued tiger cub in Poznań, Poland.
A team opens up a crate containing a rescued tiger cub in Poznań, Poland.
Photo: © Michal Siarek, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

This shot was selected to be highly commended in the Photojournalism section of the competition. A team from Polan’s Poznań Zoo are seen opening a crate containing a tiger cub rescued from Ukraine. Perhaps obviously, tigers are not native to Ukraine. But hundreds of the animals have been evacuated since Russia’s invasion of the country in February 2022.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

“The Face of the Persecuted”

“The Face of the Persecuted”

A fox, likely wounded by dogs, peers out of its crate in a UK rehabilitation center.
A fox, likely wounded by dogs, peers out of its crate in a UK rehabilitation center.
Photo: © Neil Aldridge, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

This shot was selected to be highly commended in the Photojournalism section of the competition. The lurid image depicts a fox’s bloody face—injuries likely suffered by dogs unleashed by humans to ferret out the animal.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

“The Catwalk”

“The Catwalk”

A leopard staying dry above a river in Kenya.
A leopard staying dry above a river in Kenya.
Photo: © Shashwat Harish, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Shashwat Harish spotted (no pun intended) this leopard in Kenya’s Maasai Mara National Reserve. The image was selected to be highly commended from the 11-14 Years section of the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

“Mason Bee at Work”

“Mason Bee at Work”

An industrious mason bee moves a piece of straw as it constructs its nest.
An industrious mason bee moves a piece of straw as it constructs its nest.
Photo: © Solvin Zankl, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

In this shot, a lone mason bee carries a piece of straw to add to its nest. This image was selected to be highly commended from the Behavior: Invertebrates section of the contest.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

“Coot on Ice”

“Coot on Ice”

A coot scrambles across an icy surface with a loach in its mouth.
A coot scrambles across an icy surface with a loach in its mouth.
Photo: © Zhai Zeyu (2), Wildlife Photographer of the Year.

In this shot, a coot carries a loach—a small freshwater fish—across a frozen pond in Northeast China. This image was selected to be highly commended from the 10 Years and Under section of the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest.

Advertisement

17 / 17