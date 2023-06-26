A surprising remake of one of the best zombie films of all time (which you may or may not have heard of ) is coming to theaters next month— and its trailer has finally arrived.

The film is called Final Cut and it’s from the Oscar-winning filmmaker Michel Hazanavicius, who made The Artist. It’s a remake of the beyond-incredible 2018 Japanese film One Cut of the Dead, which follows a filmmaking crew attempting to make a zombie movie without a single cut. Only, something goes horribly wrong... or does it? And though this trailer seemingly plays up a lot of horror moments, the original film is actually very much a comedy.

Advertisement

Final Cut will be released in theaters on July 14; if you haven’t seen One Cut of the Dead, this trailer doesn’t spoil anything. But from early reviews, it’s pretty clear this movie sticks very close to the original premise and structure.

Final Cut – Michel Hazanavicius – Official U.S. Trailer

Early reviews on the film have been more positive than negative, but most admit that seeing this rema ke after the original makes it feel a little less than. So you could, hypothetically, just watch the original film on Shudder where it currently resides. That’s not the same as a theatrical experience, though— and as someone who saw the original film in a theater, with a wholly unsuspecting audience, I can say for certain that if you go into this movie more or less spoiler-free you will enjoy the living hell out of it. The original is so wildly good that a remake will certainly carry over at least some of that.

Advertisement Advertisement

Final Cut stars Romain Duris, Bérénice Bejo, Matilda Lutz, and Finnegan Oldfield. It was written and directed by Michel Hazanavicius and, again, opens July 14.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.