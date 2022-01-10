Yes, you are reading that right. This year, the Sundance Film Festival was set to premiere a remake of the incredible Japanese horror comedy One Cut of the Dead made by Michel Hazanavicius, director of Oscar-winning film The Artist. The film is called Final Cut—but now, in lieu of the festival going fully virtual, the company behind the remake has pulled it from the event.

“We fully support Sundance’s decision to move the festival to a virtual format, as the safety of audiences and filmmakers is of paramount importance,” a statement obtained by Screen Daily reads. “However, we believe that it is best to premiere Final Cut in a theater with a live audience and have made the difficult decision to remove the film from this year’s festival. We wish Sundance and all the filmmakers involved an excellent festival and look forward to sharing Final Cutwith audiences very soon.”

If you’ve seen One Cut of the Dead you probably get it. The film was a massive, massive word of mouth hit in Japan a few years ago before taking the U.S. festival circuit by storm. It begins as a schlocky zombie movie that pivots midway to be something much bigger, and the experience of watching it unfold with an audience is truly unforgettable.

”We had looked forward to screening Final Cut and due to the shift in our format they are no longer participating in the Festival,” Sundance said in a statement. “We respect the filmmaker’s wishes to share their work in a different capacity. We remain committed to supporting filmmakers as we navigate the changing landscape to ensure independent artists get the visibility they deserve and while we’re deeply disappointed to not gather as intended, the safety of our entire community must come first.”

Final Cut was certainly one of the bigger profile films scheduled for Sundance but it’s not the only one. Films starring Colin Farrell, Karen Gillian, Noomi Rapace, and Sebastian Stan are still scheduled to screen virtually and tickets go on sale January 13 at this link. Or, and we can’t recommend this enough, you should stream One Cut of the Dead as soon as possible. It’s on Shudder and other digital services. We’ll let you know when Final Cut is heading to a screen near you.

