Perhaps you’ve been thinking to yourself that you could do with a supernatural series to watch this summer. Maybe even one that’s gay, explicitly so, rather than just dancing around it for years on end. If that’s the case, then Netflix has got you covered with First Kill, a supernatural series about two teens falling for each other while being on opposite ends of a war between humans and vampires . Based on a short story by Shades of Magic author V.E. Schwab, the series’ first trailer released earlier this week and it looks like it could be a fun binge for the summer season.



Forbidden romance is a fairly popular trope in urban fantasy—see Buffy or the Underworld movies as example, because First Kill is definitely attempting to play in those similar spaces. On one end, we’ve got Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook), a girl who comes from a long line of important vampires and must now take her first life so she can truly be considered one of the family . Seeing that there’s a new girl in town named Calliope (Imani Lewis), Juliette decides that she’ll do as a potential victim . But the plot twist is such: Calliope comes from her own family of esteemed vampire hunters, and also has to kill her first vampire to truly join her family lifestyle.

Thus, a romance blossoms between slayer and monster, and it’s only a matter of time before Cal and Juliette are both torn their family loyalties. Their families are almost certainly going to tear each other apart over this romance, and apparently a demon and a werewolf are going to get involved in the brawl? Either way, this looks like a decent enough time, hopefully it equally succeeds at having fun with its supernatural world and also being pretty gay.

Also starring Elizabeth Mitchell, Will Swenson, Aubion Wise, and Gracie Dzienny, First Kill will premiere on Netfix on June 10.

