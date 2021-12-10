Comics have the Eisners, movies have the Oscars, TV has the Emmys, and video games have the Game Awards. This year’s edition of the latter happened last night, and it was really half awards, half an excuse for big companies to tease all their big, upcoming projects. So, for example, you probably saw trailers for the new Halo TV show and Sonic the Hedgehog 2. But there were so many other reveals in the world of sci-fi, fantasy, and horror that we figured we’d wrap them all up right here.
Star Wars Eclipse
Star Wars Eclipse, a game set during the excellent High Republic timeline, looks incredible. The bummer part of it though is it’s being made by Quantic Dream, a company that has only an OK track record game-wise, and an awful track record human-wise.
Dune: Spice Wars
Funcom is making a strategy game set in the world of Dune. Um. That’s amazing.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been on gamers’ radars for awhile, but Rocksteady just dropped this massive gameplay trailer which looks like a ton of fun.
Wonder Woman
The idea of a high-end Wonder Woman game (made by Monolith Studios) is just so exciting there’s almost no way it can possibly live up to our expectations.
The Matrix Awakens
The Matrix Awakens (not to be confused with The Matrix Resurrections) is, for now, a playable demo for Epic’s Unreal Engine 5. Eventually it’ll be more of a game, though. We explain in detail in this io9 interview.
Star Trek: Resurgence
Dramatic Labs will release this narrative game telling a brand new, original Star Trek story set shortly after Star Trek: The Next Generation,
The Expanse: A Telltale Series
This story-driven interactive game builds on the world of the Expanse series. The main character is badass fan-favorite Camina Drummer, and the log line is: “In the near future on the outskirts of the asteroid belt, a bloody mutiny breaks loose on the Artemis.” Hell yeah.
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
The team behind the awesome Friday the 13th game, Gun Interactive, revealed a new game based on the original Texas Chain Saw Massacre. We’re already scared.
The rest of the list is less property-specific, but still things we think you’ll be interested in...
Slitterhead
From Keiichiro Toyama, the man who created Silent Hill, comes this ultra creepy, gory horror game with what looks like zombie bugs or something? So cool.
Horizon Forbidden West
The sequel to one of our favorite video games of all time is finally here. A mashup of so many cool things—dinosaurs, mechs, time travel, mystery, etc.—we can’t wait to see where it all goes.
Arc Raiders
Since this website is now run by James Whitbrook, I believe I could be fired if I didn’t include the trailer for this Embark Studios game featuring giant mechs. Giant mechs are everything.
Space Marine II
The latest addition to the Warhammer 40,000 universe kind of bumps up against all that talk that the Space Marines might not be good guys. These evil bastards are certainly the heroes. Nevertheless, the action looks epic on a whole other level.
