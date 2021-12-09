We’ve seen the helmet. We know who from Halo lore is showing up, and what new faces will join them. Now it’s time to get our first proper look as the Master Chief warthogs his way to his very own streaming series.



As part of the Game Awards show this evening, Paramount+ has released the first official trailer for Halo: The Series, the long-in-the-making adaptation of the iconic Bungie/343 Industries/Microsoft video game shooter series. It stars Pablo Schrieber as the Xbox gaming icon John-177, better known as the Master Chief—one of the last surviving super soldiers of a secretive interstellar government operation called the Spartan-II program. The story offers a re-imagined take on the conflict between the human forces of the United Nations Space Command and the religious alien organization known as the Covenant, as depicted in the first three Halo games and the prequel game Halo: Reach.



The series was first set to release on Showtime, but will now appear exclusively on ViacomCBS’ streaming service next year. Schrieber is joined in the cast by Halo video game star Jen Taylor as the voice of Cortana, Master Chief’s long-time AI companion who is connected directly into his MJOLNIR power armor, and Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey, both the neurological template for Cortana’s AI programming as well as the woman behind the Spartan-II program.

Rounding out the cast of new and familiar faces for Halo lore fans are Shabana Azmi as Admiral Margaret Parangosky, the head of the spy organization ONI (the Office of Naval Intelligence), and and Bokeem Woodbine as Spartan Soren-066, a rogue washout of the Spartan program John was in. They’re joined by Bentley Kalu, Natasha Culzac, and Kate Kennedy as three new Spartan characters made for Halo: The Series: Vannak-134, Riz-028, and Kai-125, respectively. Here’s a new poster for the series, too:

Halo is set to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. and international markets where the service is available in 2022.



