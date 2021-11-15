Get ready to meet Halo’s iconic hero all over again.
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox today, Paramount+ has released the first trailer for Halo: The Series, its live-action adaptation of the beloved first-person shooter series. Starring Pablo Schreiber as Petty Officer Master Chief, John-117, the brief trailer sees the hero don his iconic Mjolnir power armor, before being re-introduced to his A.I. partner, Cortana.
Halo is set to stream on Paramount+ some time in 2022.
DISCUSSION
I wonder how they’re going to rationalize the difference in the voice between Pablo and Steve Downs. Steve’s voice IS Master Chief, and I don’t think Pablo will be able to match it for those of us that have been playing with him as John-117 for the past 20 years.