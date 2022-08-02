As a new era of Game of Thrones is set to begin with House of the Dragon on HBO, the hit franchise is getting its own convention in partnership with Creation Entertainment to bring fans more into the world of Westeros.

Celebrating the series based on George R.R. Martin’s books, the event is slated to feature Game of Thrones breakout Kit Harington—future star of that Jon Snow centered spin-off, if it ends up happening—to headline the cast reunion. He joins Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), Jack Gleeson (Joffrey Baratheon), Kristofer Hivju (Tormund Giantsbane), Kristian Nairn (Hodor), Daniel Portman (Podrick Payne), Gemma Whelan (Yara Greyjoy), and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark).



During the Los Angeles event, the assembled actors will be be featured in panels and discussions that dive into the making of the show. (Suggested: a Tormund TED-style talk about his love for a certain “big woman,” a cook-off judged by Joffrey, and a dance party DJ’d by fan favorite Kristian Nairn, last seen saying more than just “Hodor” on another HBO hit: Our Flag Means Death.) The announcement does mention more to be revealed, so hopefully we’ll be seeing additional and more diverse cast additions. We’d love to know more about the warrior women of Dorne and learn more about the art of mental warfare from House Tyrell. There will also be cosplay and trivia competitions—and of course opportunities for autographs and photos.

Advertisement

The tagline is as you’d expect:

The Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention will run December 9-11—because of course it had to be in the winter—at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Jason Concepcion and Greta Johnsen of The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon, which launched August 3, will be hosting, and tickets are on sale now.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.