The Game of Thrones prequel may be about to get a prequel. Variety has reported HBO is in active discussions to make another series based on George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire fantasy series, this time set even earlier in the timeline than the current prequel, House of the Dragon. If made, however, it’ll still star a Targaryen—specifically, Aegon I, the Targaryen who first conquered Westeros.



Aegon the Conquerer, as he was aptly titled, lived around 100 years before the events of House of the Dragon, and thus about 300 years before Game of Thrones. As House revealed, Aegon had a vision of the White Walkers overtaking the continent, which spurred him to gather his family and their dragons to unite Westeros so it would be ready to face the threat—and so a Targaryen would be sitting on the Iron Throne when it came. (Also, Aegon made the Iron Throne with the swords of all the Westerosis he defeated.)

Variety also says HBO is also considering making a feature film to lead into the TV series, which would be wild. It’s worth noting, however, that unlike House of the Dragon, Martin has not published a massive history detailing all the political battling, literal battling, relationships, and betrayals of the time of Aegon’s Conquest. Basically, we don’t know how much source material will have for this show if it gets made, which is what got Game of Thrones into trouble. We’ll see what happens next.

