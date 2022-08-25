At a glance:

Based on the 2018 book Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin Game of Thrones

The series premiered on HBO Max August 21, 2022 here

Unlike the original Game of Thrones, this is expected to have a smaller, less expansive cast, focusing primarily on the titular House of the Dragon, the Targaryen family, and the immediate members of their court.

Martin is working with authors Elio M. García Jr. and Linda Antonsson to create an illustrated history of the Targaryens

Watch CC Off

en Game of Thrones Most Satisfying Ending

Last updated 08/25/2022.

What is House of the Dragon about?



House of the Dragon is set during the “Dance of the Dragons,” a period of civil war between members of the Targaryen family that occurred two centuries before the events of Martin and HBO’s Game of Thrones. As they’re the rulers of Westeros when House starts, their dissolution had wide repercussions in ways that this new series will offer deeper insight on. (Read more: The Civil War That Tore Westeros in Half, Long Before King Joffrey.)

Advertisement

Though House of the Dragon is a canonical Game of Thrones prequel, and is adapting material from hundreds of years before the events depicted in the original show, the show’s creative team have emphasized that it will have its own identity and tone that will evolve and emerge over the course of the show. (Read more: The Game of Thrones Prequel Will Have Its Own Unique Tone.)

In other words, the show will feature all the political maneuvering, explicit bloodshed, and giant CGI dragons that Game of Thrones fans have come to expect, but it will still make sense to viewers who didn’t watch the original series. (Read more: House of the Dragon’s Cast and Crew on HBO’s Return to Westeros.)

G/O Media may get a commission Up to 85% off Jachs NY Summer Sale Styles starting at $10

This sitewide sale will prepare you for any style situation that may arise in the transition between seasons—whether it be a henley and jeans or a button up and chino shorts moment. Buy at Jachs NY Advertisement

One thing House of the Dragon probably won’t feature: Gratuitous violence towards women, a frequently criticized element of Game of Thrones. (Read more: Game of Thrones Prequel Star Olivia Cooke Believes the Show Won’t Have ‘Egregious Violence Towards Women’.)

Who is making House of the Dragon?



The co-creators of House of the Dragon are Ryan Condal, a producer and screenwriter best known for the TV series Colony and the movie Rampage, and George R.R. Martin, author of the books that inspired Game of Thrones. Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, who directed six Game of Thrones episodes including the Emmy-winning “Battle of the Bastards,” are the showrunners. (Read more: Go Behind the Scenes of Last Night’s Astonishing Game of Thrones Battle.)

Advertisement

In December 2021, Martin wrote on his personal blog that he’d seen a rough cut of the first episode and loved it. “It’s dark, it’s powerful, it’s visceral… just the way I like my epic fantasy,” he said. “Ryan and Miguel have done an amazing job, and the cast… just as with Game of Thrones, most viewers will only have heard of a few of the actors, but I think you are going to fall in love with a lot of them.”

Emmy-winning Game of Thrones and Westworld composer Ramin Djawadi will score the series.



Advertisement

To the relief of many, Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss are not involved in House of the Dragon.

Is there a House of the Dragon trailer?

Comic-Con Extended Trailer | House of the Dragon (HBO)

Yes! We first saw footage of the show in a brief first teaser trailer that was released on October 5, 2021. (See more: Who’s Who in House of the Dragon’s Fiery First Trailer)

Advertisement

On May 5, 2022, HBO Max gave us a second teaser that gives a little more flavor about the conflict over the successor to the Iron Throne that sparks the major conflict of House of the Dragon. (See more: A New House of the Dragon Trailer Sets Westeros on Fire)

Posters have also been released by HBO Max. The official trailer came out on July 20, 2022. San Diego Comic-Con also gave us an extended trailer which you can view above. (See more: The Latest House of Dragon Trailer Promises a New Throne Game, also House of Dragons’ Extended Comic Con Trailer Has More Houses, More Dragons)

Advertisement

Why this story, and not one of G.R.R. Martin’s other tales?

HBO says it chose to tell this story because the book it is based on, Fire & Blood: 300 Years Before A Game of Thrones, is already completed and published, so the producers will have a full roadmap to the series. (Read more: Here’s Why Game of Thrones Spin-Off House of the Dragon Was Chosen Over the Others.) You can read an excerpt from the book here.

Advertisement

Fans who are waiting for a Dunk and Egg TV series are going to have to wait.

Who is in the cast? Who do they play?

Advertisement

Paddy Considine plays King Viserys Targaryen

Olivia Cooke (you might remember her from Ready Player One

Emma D’Arcy plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king’s first-born child, and named by him to be the next ruler of the seven kingdoms.

Matt Smith (yes, the Eleventh Doctor

Steve Toussaint is Corlys Velaryon, aka “The Sea Snake,” lord of a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen.

Eve Best is Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, wife to Lord Corlys Velaryon, known as “The Queen Who Never Was” because she was passed over as heir to the throne in favor of her cousin Viserys.

Rhys Ifans is Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King.

Advertisement

Other cast members include Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, Milly Alcock, Emily Carey, Ryan Corr, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Graham McTavish, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Gavin Spokes, and Ewan Mitchell.

How can I watch House of the Dragon?

The show is broadcast on the HBO cable network, and available on-demand via the HBO Max streaming service. Both require a subscription.

Advertisement

What other Game of Thrones shows are in the works?

HBO Max is reportedly working on at least three animated shows set in Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” universe, including one focused on the Golden Empire of Yi Ti. (Read more: Game of Thrones May Cross the Narrow Sea With Even More Animated Series.)

Advertisement

HBO was working on another prequel series, which was written by Jane Goldman, starred Naomi Watts, and set thousands of years before the first show. A pilot had been filmed and was in post-production when HBO canceled the show. Several other rumored Game of Thrones projects also appear to be canceled or in limbo.

What if I need even more Game of Thrones in my life?

Advertisement

There is also a Game of Thrones Broadway show in the works, which will focus on “the Great Tourney at Harrenhal,” an event often referred to in the original TV series and books because it kickstarted the war between Robert Baratheon and the Targaryens.

For more news, coverage, and episode recaps on all House of the Dragon look below:

More news and coverage:

Correction 10/7/2021, 4:45 p.m. ET: A previous version of this post misstated the Targaryen heirs’ status.



Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.