3) Vhagar

Rider: Aemond Targaryen



The largest dragon that exists in the world of House of the Dragon, and the only one who came with the original Aegon the Conquerer to Westeros hundreds of years ago. Vhagar was ridden by Laena Velaryon, who begs to be incinerated while suffering a difficult, painful birth. The young Aemond Targaryen, bitter at not having a dragon of his own, crept out of Driftmark’s castle and approached the massive beast, got on its back, survived (barely) the dragon’s throes, and eventually tamed it. Vhagar is said to be five times larger than Lucerys’ Arrax, something which is painfully obvious in the season finale.