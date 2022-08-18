There will be more fire (yay, dragons!) and blood (those family feuds) when Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon arrives to dig into the history of House Targaryen. Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire and Blood, the HBO Original drama will expand on Westeros’ past and the battle for the Iron Throne 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.
With the show nearly upon us—starting August 21, the 10-episode series will begin its weekly release on HBO and HBO Max—io9 attended press roundtables with other outlets to get a taste of what to expect. We sat down with co-creator/co-showrunner/executive producer/writer Ryan Condal and co-showrunner/executive producer/director Miguel Sapochnik, as well as cast members Paddy Considine (King Viserys Targaryen), Matt Smith (Prince Daemon Targaryen), Emma D’Arcy (Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Eve Best (Rhaenys Targaryen), and Fabien Frankel (Ser Criston Cole).