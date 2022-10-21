The Rise of the Dragon: An Illustrated History of the Targaryen Dynasty, Volume One is described as a “lavish visual history,” and indeed this new book from George R.R. Martin (and co-authors Elio M. García, Jr and Linda Antonsson) contains over 180 all-new illustrations illuminating the world of House Targaryen. So if you like incestuous, white-haired murder families, look no further. This new book has you covered.

Beware, though!

For those of you watching House of the Dragon who aren’t caught up with the lore from the books, some of these images might prove spoilery for the series, which wraps up season one this Sunday with a second season on the way. You’ve been warned...

