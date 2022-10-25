Eisner Award-winning cartoonist Liniers has teamed up with Angelica del Campo for a new Middle Grade graphic novel about “ghosts, pirates, stolen treasure, seashells, swimming, and a young lighthouse keeper.” It’s titled The Ghosts of Wreckers Cove, has a Harriet the Spy-meets-Spirited Away vibe, and io9 is happy to showcase the first look.

Here’s the summary: “To escape the city for the summer, sisters Cristina and Martha head to the coast of Maine where their father has rented a house for them near a famous, but non-working, lighthouse. While their father works, the girls explore and make friends with a young red-headed girl. As the girl communicates with them, they soon suspect she is not of this time. They begin to investigate at the local library, meet with a local historian, and head to the maritime museum where they discover more about the girl—her fame and disappearance—and unravel the mystery of the lighthouse.”



Without further ado:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ghosts of Wreckers Cove will be available beginning November 8 on Comixology.



Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

