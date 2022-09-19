Japan’s much-anticipated Studio Ghibli-themed attraction features a variety of sights and activities inspired by the worlds of Hayao Miyazaki’s legacy of films. Situated in a nature preserve, purposefully not disturbing the wilderness of the forest surrounding it, the park is more of an immersion into the atmosphere and locations of movies such as My Neighbor Totoro, Howl’s Moving Castle, and Kiki’s Delivery Service, among others.



Here’s the official first look at the areas that will be available to roam through during the first phase of its opening on November 1.

Advertisement

Among the walk-through environments you’ll be able to find iconic features like a fuzzy Catbus, to sit and pose in with the littles and not-so-littles. I know I’d squeeze into that bus.

G/O Media may get a commission Pre-order Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Releases September 23

Featuring 2x stronger active noise cancellation., longer battery life granting up to 6 hours of listening time with ANC enabled and 30 hours of total listening time thanks to the MagSafe charging case, a new smaller silicone ear tip for tinier ears, a new chip, enhanced Bluetooth, and more Buy for $240 at Amazon Advertisement

There’s also this incredible Spirted Away room in what looks to be a recreation of the bath house.

Advertisement

And of course there’s a photo-op with No Face too!

Advertisement

Here’s a sneak peek at merch that we’re probably going to have to get a checked bag to bring back with us, but it looks so worth it.

Advertisement

The theme park is located within Aichi Expo Memorial Park near Nagoya, about 200 miles from Tokyo. Tickets for the opening, which were offered in a lottery, are selling out quick for folks in Japan. If you’re planning on visiting, borders are set to open soon, but select bookings through travel planners are available if approved by the Japanese tourism board. We’re okay waiting until the Howl’s Moving Castle section opens as part of future phases.

Are you going to try to get out to Ghibli Park in Japan? Let us know in the comments below. For more information, visit the official site.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.