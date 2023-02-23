This Custom 100-Pound Laptop Has a 43-Inch Screen

At least year’s CES, Lenovo revealed a behemoth of a laptop sporting an enormous 17.3-inch screen with an ultra-wide 21:10 aspect ratio. Believe it or not, even larger laptops predate it, including a 21-inch monster that Acer put out back in 2017. Plus, Razer just released its own 18 inch laptop. But none can measure up to this custom creation, which boasts a 43-inch screen that’s larger than what most people use as desktop monitors.

Designed and built by YouTube’s Evan and Katelyn, it’s yet another custom build that completely ignores all questions except one: can we make it happen? The answer to that question was yes, but calling the result a laptop, or in any way portable, requires some loose interpretations of those words. And is it truly the “world’s biggest,” as they claim? The Guinness World Records team hasn’t weighed in on that yet.

DIY World’s Biggest Laptop

Although most of the laptop’s structure is made of plywood, sturdy metal rails were used to create the industrial-strength hinge that allows the 43-inch screen to be raised, lowered, and even locked at an angle with the help of adjustable tension levers, all without the risk of it slamming down and destroying hands and fingers in the process.

An over-sized Redragon K605 mechanical keyboard somehow looks tiny when built into this monstrosity, while a touchpad the size of a small tablet means a mouse is never needed. Although the body of the laptop was kept (relatively) thin so that it didn’t end up looking like a briefcase computer in the end, there was still lots of room inside to install an Intel NUC 11 mini desktop computer, so while games will probably look great on that large screen, this laptop isn’t exactly a gaming powerhouse.