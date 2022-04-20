Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959, 2008)

Hollow Earth tale number two: explorers (played by James Mason and Brendan Fraser in the different versions) and their pals do exactly what the title says and discover that the planet’s core is a fantastical place (one decidedly more CG-embellished than the other), rather than the molten zone science class always insisted it to be. The 1959 version sees the group arrive via a whirlpool, while Fraser’s party does actually punch through via an absolute honker of a hole.