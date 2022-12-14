Gods will be killed on Prime Video. That’s where Kratos and Atreus, the stars of the popular God of War video game franchise, will soon hang their weapons as Sony and Amazon have announced a live-action TV show based on the series is on the way. The news was first teased back in March but now it’s official.



“The God of War is a compelling, character-driven franchise that we believe will captivate our global customers as much with its expansive and immersive worlds as its rich storytelling,” Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, said in a press release. “We are honored to share in the adventure of exploring the God of War mythology in such a momentous way with Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Santa Monica Studio.”

As previously reported, Rafe Judkins (The Wheel of Time) will swing the Blades of Chaos as showrunner along with Children of Men writers (and Expanse TV series creators ) Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, who’ll both produce and write. There’s no word on casting just yet but let the debates begin.

“We are so proud and excited to be working with our friends at Amazon Studios and our partners at PlayStation Productions to adapt this beautiful and heartbreaking game into a premium live-action series,” Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios said. “Rafe, Mark, and Hawk are crafting a transportive series that charts a path through the ancient mythological journey of Kratos.”

Amazon’s press release doesn’t talk about story either, but it does describe the plot of the series’ 2018 reboot, which reimagined the characters and stories from earlier entries into the franchise. In that game, and by extension likely the series, the violent, bald, God-killing Kratos travels with his young son Atreus to place the remains of their wife and mother. Along the way, they battle epic, mythic creatures and discover more about their fates and the future of all the realms.

Fans have rightfully learned to become dubious of big-budget video game remakes such as this. However, that was mostly when those stories were being told in a two-hour movie. That there is now the option to tell these stories over multiple hours— as we’ll soon see in The Last of Us and Fallout-- could be just the thing to capture God of War’s emotion and humanity, as well as its wild action and violence.

No timeline has been set on God of War but one would think sometime in 2024 is a good bet.

