Good Omens Season 2 Will Be Available This Summer

After a lot of talking around the burning bush, Good Omens season two will premiere on July 28. The comedy, which was originally suspected to be a limited series due to the fact that there was only one book published, was such a hit with audiences that Prime Video greenlit a second season—with Neil Gaiman’s permission, of course.

The original novel was published in 1990 as a collaboration between Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. In t he book, the angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowly had to team up in order to prevent the apocalypse. Both are kind of oddballs among their respective species, but the fish out of holy water vibe worked. The new season is a completely original story from Gaiman.

In season two, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to normal, living in London among mortals, when a new angel—Muriel—shows up unexpectedly at their doorstep. The angel (and new angel) and demon will have to solve a mystery before they can get back to their domestic lives together.

Good Omens season two will star Michael Sheen and David Tennant reprising their roles as the angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley, respectively. Jon Hamm is also coming back as Gabriel, Doon Mackichan returns as Michael, and Gloria Obianyo is also back as archangel Uriel. Although they are in different roles, Miranda Richardson, Maggie Service, and Nina Sosanya also return from season one. New this season are Liz Carr as Saraqael, Quelin Sepulveda as Muriel, and Shelley Conn as the demon Beelzebub.

The press release also states that Gaiman will continue as executive producer and co-showrunner along with executive producer Douglas Mackinnon, who has returned to direct all six episodes. Gaiman has tweeted that he might not be able to promote Good Omens as he’d have hoped due to the writers’ strike.



The second season of Good Omens will be six episodes, and will be released in its entirety on Prime Video July 28.

