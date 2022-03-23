Misha Collins is returning to the CW, this time as a much less angelic character than Castiel. The Supernatural actor is set to take on the role of Harvey Dent/Two-Face in the new Gotham Knights pilot, which was greenlit in February. He revealed the casting decision on Twitter early Wednesday morning.

The show occurs in a timeline where Bruce Wayne has been murdered, just after an unspecified member of his bat-kids teams up with Gotham’s villains. This show will be, essentially, about the villains and what happens in the wake of Batman’s death. Gotham has never been the best place to live, and it seems like without a vigilante cop it becomes even worse, somehow. The villains are all accused of killing Wayne, and must fight to clear their names, and there’s nothing audiences love more than redemption arcs for seemingly-irredeemable villains.

Collins gained a massive fan following over his many, many years as a regular on Supernatural, and particularly for his on-screen chemistry with Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester. Gotham Knights will be his first television gig since Supernatural ended in 2020. Castiel was a relatively reserved, fish-out-of-water character, and it’ll be interesting to watch how Collins transforms into Two-Face, a much more aggressive and expressive character. Supernatural meanwhile , like many television shows, refuses to be buried; they have just cast the leads in the prequel spinoff, which will follow Mary and John Winchester,

Veteran Bat-verse writers, Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux, who both wrote for Batwoman and Gotham, helped pen the episode. Another Batwoman alum, Natalie Abrams is also credited with the script.



