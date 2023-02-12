Can he actually do it? Can James Gunn complete a cohesive, emotional trilogy of superhero films within the restraints of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? He’s two-thirds of the way there and, with this latest, genuinely moving look at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it looks like he may just achieve that.



Written and directed by Gunn in what’ll be his last Marvel movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 once again follows the adventures of Guardians Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), and Groot (Vin Diesel), but now they’ve also got Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), and Cosmo (Maria Bakalova), in a story that involves Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) and Rocket’s past. Oh, and there’s that whole alternate Gamora (Zoe Saldana) thing too since she died and came back and... just check out the latest look here.

Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 | New Trailer

Certainly, there’s a lot this film has to do, not to mention that for some of the cast (like Dave Bautista for instance), it could be their final film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Is it because their characters die? Or are Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios team going to be done with Guardians projects in the post-Gunn era? There are certainly plenty of other Marvel heroes to go around.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, we’re anxiously awaiting to see what Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has to offer and we’ll be seeing it very, very soon. The movie is out May 5.

G/O Media may get a commission 12 Giant Lego Sets for the Giant Child Within You Lego sets for anyone of all ages to enjoy

Anyone who says Lego is for kids has never seen the price tag on these kits. And even if that were true, what are adults if not really big kids? The truth of the matter is Lego is for everyone. Shop at Amazon Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.