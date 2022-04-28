There’s no shortage of viruses, bacteria, and critters that take advantage of humans’ love for sex. If your knowledge of STIs still comes mostly from primary school sex ed, it’s time for a refresher, because some of these germs—and how we fight them—have evolved over time.
As a reminder, the risk of contracting most STIs can be substantially reduced via condoms or other forms of barrier methods. If you’re sexually active, it’s important to get tested regularly for the most common infections, even if you don’t have any symptoms.