Trichomoniasis

The infection: Trichomoniasis, or trich, is caused by the protozoan parasite Trichomonas vaginalis. More than 2 million infections are estimated to have occurred in the U.S. in 2019.



Symptoms and long-term effects: In about 30% of cases, people will experience itching and irritation in their genitals, along with burning while peeing and a discharge sometimes accompanied by a strong fishy odor in women. This irritation can also raise the risk of contracting other STDS like HIV and raise the risk of a premature or low-weight birth in pregnant people .

How to treat it: Trich is easily treated with antibiotics, but infection doesn’t confer long-lasting immunity, so it’s often recommended that a person’s partners are tested and treated if need be before resuming sexual activity.