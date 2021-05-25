Gunpowder Milkshake’s Trailer Brings Together Badass Women of Genre

Me too. Screenshot : Studio Canal

Action thriller Gunpowder Milkshake may not be strictly genre but it does star a slew of badass women from Doctor Who, Game of Thrones, Black Panther, Star Trek, and more. The first trailer is now here, and put together these women are truly a force to be reckoned with.

By the looks of it, the film will undoubtedly get the “John Wick But With Ladies” treatment from many—but Gunpowder Milkshake certainly looks like a great vehicle for Guardians of the Galaxy/Jumanji star Karen Gillan to continue her action streak. In the film, she plays the estranged daughter of Lena Headey and winds up having to protect Chloe Coleman (the young actress paired with Dave Bautista in My Spy) from a bunch of bad guys in some pretty superb Universal Monsters masks. Gillan is joined for the ride by...take a deep breath...Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Carla Gugino, plus Ralph Ineson (hey, we know him!), Adam Nagaitis, Michael Smiley, and Paul Giamatti.

Here’s the official summary: “Sam was only 12 years old when her mother Scarlet, an elite assassin, was forced to abandon her. Sam was raised by The Firm, the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for. Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her mother’s footsteps and grown into a fierce hit-woman. But when a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm and protecting the life of an innocent 8-year-old girl—Emily. With a target on her back, Sam has only one chance to survive: Reunite with her mother and her lethal associates, The Librarians. These three generations of women must now learn to trust each other, stand up to The Firm and their army of henchmen, and raise hell against those who could take everything from them.”

So, when will you be able to see it? The STX Films feature—Directed by Navot Papushado with a script from Papushado and Ehud Lavski—was acquired by StudioCanal and The Picture Company for international release, but recently picked up for U.S. distribution by none other than Netflix. Deadline also reports a sequel is already in the works and from the looks of this trailer, I can see why. Gunpowder Milkshake will stream on Netflix July 14 and be in theaters internationally this summer.

