It’s been a little more than a month since it was announced that Goop, the controversial lifestyle brand of actress Gwyneth Paltrow, settled a false advertising lawsuit over scientifically unproven claims about its vaginal quartz and jade eggs—you may remember the ones. However, in a new interview with BBC addressing criticism of the brand, Paltrow challenged claims that Goop sold products that veered into the realm of “pseudoscience.”



Speaking with BBC Breakfast’s Charlie Stayt, Paltrow said that she “disagree[d] with that wholeheartedly” and went on to defend Goop-promoted “healing modalities,” among which she listed essentials oils and acupuncture.

We really believe that there are healing modalities that have existed for thousands of years, and they challenge maybe a very conventional western doctor that might not believe necessarily in the healing powers of essential oils or any variety of acupuncture—things that have been tried and tested for hundreds of years. We find that they are very helpful to people and there’s an incredible power in the human body to heal itself. And so I think any time you’re trying to move the needle and you’re trying to empower women, you know, you find resistance. We just think that’s part of what we do, and we’re proud to do it.

In September, Goop settled a lawsuit brought on by 10 counties in California over three products that the company claimed could provide medical benefits. The company said prior to the lawsuit that use of the jade and quartz eggs “increases chi, orgasms, vaginal muscle tone, hormonal balance, and feminine energy in general.” Of its Inner Judge Flower Essence Blend, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office, Goop said it “could help prevent depression.” Per the settlement, the company agreed to pay $145,000 and adhere to a five-year injunction.

Company spokesperson Heather Wilson characterized the claims made against Goop by the California Food, Drug and Medical Device Task Force as an “honest disagreement.” In an email to Gizmodo in September, Wilson added that the settlement “does not indicate any liability on goop’s part,” which Paltrow also stated in her interview with BBC:

We have a whole regulatory team in place now, and a science and research team, and that’s really what they’re dedicated to doing. A lot of times we’ll find that a third-party product that we sell, people make claims about products. And so it’s very important for us now as we grow and as we learn to make sure the claims we make on the site are efficacious and good.



Paltrow claimed that none of Goop’s customers lodged complaints “at all.” It would, however, certainly be worth hearing some first-hand customer reviews of those “bio-frequency healing” stickers it carried as recently as last year.

