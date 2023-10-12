Halloween TV Rights Go to Miramax With Eye on a Cinematic Universe

You never want to see Michael Myers anywhere near your home, but he may soon be coming to TV near you. Miramax just scored the TV rights to the very popular Halloween franchise with an eye on developing not just a TV show but a full universe that expands into film as well.

Deadline broke the news of the deal, which apparently was made after a heated bidding war between multiple companies. Miramax, which already held the film rights, ultimately won—and now, in collaboration with overall rights holders Trancas International Films, will work to make a Halloween TV show, which will be the start of the franchise going bigger than ever before.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Halloween to television,” Miramax’s Head of Global TV, Marc Helwig, told Deadline. “We are thrilled to expand our long and successful partnership with Trancas and the brilliant Malek Akkad in introducing this iconic franchise to a new form of storytelling and a new generation of fans.”

Though Universal Pictures, in association with Blumhouse, released the three most recent Halloween movies—Halloween, Halloween Kills, and Halloween Ends—Miramax was part of that as holders of the film rights. Now, with the TV rights as well, they can go for the full Marvel, adding connected movies and TV shows.

“Trancas International Films is extremely enthused to be expanding our long-standing relationship with Miramax, and we look forward to working with Marc Helwig and the entire team in creating this new chapter,” head of Trancas, Malek Akkad, said.

That means it’s speculation time. The story of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode certainly came to an end in the recent David Gordon Green trilogy, at least with Jamie Lee Curtis playing Laurie. Do you think Halloween should reboot with a new Michael and new Laurie? Do you pick up at the end of that story with a copycat? And how does a TV show integrate with a follow up feature?

Lots of questions, not many answers—just like the killer behind that ghoulishly pale William Shatner mask.

