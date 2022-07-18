Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) bring their blooming love for villainy back to Gotham with new master plan in the violent red band trailer for Harley Quinn. Get a kick out of the bombastic brutality as Ivy hopes to ascend by terraforming the city with a Green new plan which doesn’t seem too bad until it maybe starts to get into her head.

New adversaries assemble in the form of Gordon and Joker running for Mayor, which no longer seems unrealistic... honestly, we wouldn’t be surprised if the clown won.

With Ives shifting gears for control versus Harley’s ex, things seems to be getting quite chaotic and even more gory in season three of Harley Quinn, which teases a turn for the beloved antihero in teaming up with the Batfamily’s Nightwing (Harvey Guillen) and Batgirl (Briana Cuoco).

The series picks up on Harley and Ivy returning to Gotham as they warp up their ‘Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour,’ as the new power couple of DC villainy. HBO Max’s brief synopsis reads, “Along with their ragtag crew—King Shark (Ron Funches), Clayface (Alan Tudyk), Frank the Plant (JB Smoove)—‘Harlivy’ strives to become the best version of themselves while also working towards Ivy’s long desired plan of transforming Gotham into an Eden paradise.”

Check out the trailer on YouTube below:

Harley Quinn Season 3 | Official Red Band Trailer | HBO Max

Harley Quinn season three premieres July 28 on HBO Max.

