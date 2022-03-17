Following the announcement that The Suicide Squad director James Gunn will be playing himself on the upcoming third season of Harley Quinn, Deadline confirms that Harvey Guillén will also be joining the cast as Nightwing.

It’s the second DC project in short succession for the What We Do in the Shadows fan favorite; this Dick Grayson news comes after the announcement that he’s also co-starring in the live-action Blue Beetle film. The busy actor recently wrapped the sci-fi movie I’m Totally Fine and will also be voicing a character in Dreamworks’ animated Puss in Boots: The Last Wish alongside Antonio Banderas. And, of course, season four of vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows is also on the way.

Harley Quinn moves from its prior home on DC Universe (RIP) to HBO Max for its highly anticipated third season from creators Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey. ( In the meantime we’re excited for a new Harley and Ivy story in the upcoming DC Pride anthology from writer- actress Dani Fernandez and artist Zoe Thorogood, which will be released May 31.) For a moment there, fans of the series were alarmed the show may not have made it back for more, but thankfully a fun DC Fandome gag last year revealed there’s no stopping Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Ivy (Lake Bell). And we’re excited to see the Bat- fam expand with Guillén debuting as Nightwing. The character is known as Batman’s former sidekick who abandons the Robin title after he and the Caped Crusader split up . Diedrich Bader voices Batman on the Harley Quinn show.

Last we saw of Harley and Ivy, the romantic duo realized they were soulmates on the run, leaving the chaos of Gotham behind. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for them and their budding romance against the chaos that is the world of crime back home—a nd how Nightwing will figure into what’s next.



While no release date for season three has been set, you can watch season one and two of Harley Quinn streaming on HBO Max.

