Harvey Guillén knows how to handle vampires, but what about beetles? The actor best known for playing human familiar, Guillermo on the FX hit What We Do in the Shadows is joining the upcoming DC film Blue Beetle, which stars Cobra Kai’s Xolo Maridueña in the title role.

He’s joining newcomer Bruna Marquezine as Penny, the love interest in the film, and Belissa Escobedo (Hocus Pocus 2, American Horror Story) as Milagros Reyes, the younger sister of Jaime Reyes, played by Maridueña. As for Guillén’s character, that remains a mystery according to t he Wrap, which broke the story. And with any comic book movie mystery, it will of course will lead to speculation that he could be playing some other DC character.

Which, frankly, would be excellent, especially if it was some kind of sinister villain. On What We Do in The Shadows, we’ve seen his character go from mild- mannered follower of his vampire idols to full on vampire killer/protector, all while maintaining the character’s charming and sweet core. He’s also naturally hilarious—t h e guy has got range. Plus he’s becoming a bigger and bigger star too, with national TV exposure as a spokesperson for Geico and roles in films like Werewolves Within.

Blue Beetle is currently scheduled for release August 18, 2023. Angel Manuel Soto is directing from a script by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. The film was originally going direct to HBO Max but it was then flipped to theatrical, which certainly makes it seem like Warner Bros. has confidence in it.

Created by Keith Giffen, John Rogers, and Cully Hamner, Blue Beetle has been a few different characters in the comics, but this version will center on the Mexican American version , Jaime. One day he finds an ancient scarab which attaches itself to him and gives him superpowers. It remains to be seen how much, if at all, Jaime will interact with any other DC characters with movies on the horizon—Aquaman, The Flash, Batgirl, etc.— b ut if the origin story works out, the sky is the limit.

