Hasbro's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Figures Come in All Shapes and Sizes

Get ready for Marvel's new Ant-Man movie by assembling a few heroes and villains–and some comic book friends–in the latest Marvel Legends wave.

By
James Whitbrook
Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Figures Come in All Shapes and Sizes
Image: Hasbro

A new Marvel movie is just weeks away, and that means it’s time for Marvel movie merch. As always, Hasbro is leading the charge with a new Marvel Legends wave dedicated to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and io9 has the first look at the toys from the movie.

The Quantumania wave, due out this summer, will feature seven figures—four from the new movie, three from the comics. From Quantumania, the line will feature new versions of Scott Lang’s Ant-Man, Hope Van Dyne’s Wasp, and Jonathan Major’s big bad, Kang the Conqueror, while the comics lineup will include Future Ant-Man (created for a miniseries celebrating the character’s 60th anniversary last year), Egghead, Crossfire, and a classic Ultron.

Six of those figures will come with the parts to build the fourth Quantumania addition to the wave in the form of a surprising choice: Kathryn Newton’s Cassie Lang, geared up in one of the Pym family’s size-changing suits. Why Cassie for the “deluxe” build-a-figure? Because that’s the thing about size-changing superheroes, they can be real small... or real big.

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Figures Come in All Shapes and Sizes
Image: Hasbro

The Cassie figure, which will have multiple hand options as well as alternate helmeted and helmetless heads, towers over the rest of the 6-inch-scale figures in the wave when completed, almost twice the height of her father. No doubt we might get a normal-sized version of her down the line, but for now, you can’t deny that she’s not deluxe!

Each figure in the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania wave will cost $24.99; they’re set to release this summer, in the wake of the movie’s debut on February 17. Click through to see plenty of pictures of every figure in the wave, including more of the completed Build-a-Figure Cassie, ahead of pre-orders opening tomorrow, February 8, at 1:00 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers.

Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Ant-Man

Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Ant-Man

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Figures Come in All Shapes and Sizes
Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Ant-Man

Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Ant-Man

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Figures Come in All Shapes and Sizes
Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Ant-Man

Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Ant-Man

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Figures Come in All Shapes and Sizes
Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Ant-Man

Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Ant-Man

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Figures Come in All Shapes and Sizes
Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Ant-Man

Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Ant-Man

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Figures Come in All Shapes and Sizes
Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Ant-Man

Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Ant-Man

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Figures Come in All Shapes and Sizes
Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Marvel’s Wasp

Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Marvel’s Wasp

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Figures Come in All Shapes and Sizes
Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Marvel’s Wasp

Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Marvel’s Wasp

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Figures Come in All Shapes and Sizes
Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Marvel’s Wasp

Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Marvel’s Wasp

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Figures Come in All Shapes and Sizes
Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Marvel’s Wasp

Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Marvel’s Wasp

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Figures Come in All Shapes and Sizes
Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Marvel’s Wasp

Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Marvel’s Wasp

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Figures Come in All Shapes and Sizes
Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Marvel’s Wasp

Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Marvel’s Wasp

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Figures Come in All Shapes and Sizes
Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Marvel’s Wasp

Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Marvel’s Wasp

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Figures Come in All Shapes and Sizes
Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Kang the Conqueror

Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Kang the Conqueror

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Figures Come in All Shapes and Sizes
Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Kang the Conqueror

Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Kang the Conqueror

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Figures Come in All Shapes and Sizes
Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Kang the Conqueror

Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Kang the Conqueror

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Figures Come in All Shapes and Sizes
Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Kang the Conqueror

Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Kang the Conqueror

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Figures Come in All Shapes and Sizes
Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Kang the Conqueror

Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Kang the Conqueror

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Figures Come in All Shapes and Sizes
Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Kang the Conqueror

Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Kang the Conqueror

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Figures Come in All Shapes and Sizes
Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Kang the Conqueror

Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Kang the Conqueror

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Figures Come in All Shapes and Sizes
Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Cassie Lang Build-a-Figure

Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Cassie Lang Build-a-Figure

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Figures Come in All Shapes and Sizes
Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Cassie Lang Build-a-Figure

Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Cassie Lang Build-a-Figure

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Figures Come in All Shapes and Sizes
Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Cassie Lang Build-a-Figure

Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Cassie Lang Build-a-Figure

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Figures Come in All Shapes and Sizes
Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Cassie Lang Build-a-Figure

Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Cassie Lang Build-a-Figure

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Figures Come in All Shapes and Sizes
Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Cassie Lang Build-a-Figure

Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Cassie Lang Build-a-Figure

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Figures Come in All Shapes and Sizes
Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Cassie Lang Build-a-Figure

Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Cassie Lang Build-a-Figure

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Figures Come in All Shapes and Sizes
Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Cassie Lang Build-a-Figure

Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Cassie Lang Build-a-Figure

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Figures Come in All Shapes and Sizes
Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Cassie Lang Build-a-Figure

Hasbro Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Cassie Lang Build-a-Figure

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Figures Come in All Shapes and Sizes
Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Future Ant-Man

Hasbro Marvel Legends Future Ant-Man

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Figures Come in All Shapes and Sizes
Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Future Ant-Man

Hasbro Marvel Legends Future Ant-Man

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Figures Come in All Shapes and Sizes
Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Future Ant-Man

Hasbro Marvel Legends Future Ant-Man

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Figures Come in All Shapes and Sizes
Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Future Ant-Man

Hasbro Marvel Legends Future Ant-Man

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Figures Come in All Shapes and Sizes
Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel’s Crossfire

Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel’s Crossfire

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Figures Come in All Shapes and Sizes
Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel’s Crossfire

Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel’s Crossfire

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Figures Come in All Shapes and Sizes
Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel’s Crossfire

Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel’s Crossfire

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Figures Come in All Shapes and Sizes
Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel’s Egghead

Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel’s Egghead

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Figures Come in All Shapes and Sizes
Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel’s Egghead

Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel’s Egghead

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Figures Come in All Shapes and Sizes
Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel’s Egghead

Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel’s Egghead

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Figures Come in All Shapes and Sizes
Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Ultron

Hasbro Marvel Legends Ultron

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Figures Come in All Shapes and Sizes
Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Ultron

Hasbro Marvel Legends Ultron

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Figures Come in All Shapes and Sizes
Image: Hasbro
Hasbro Marvel Legends Ultron

Hasbro Marvel Legends Ultron

Image for article titled Hasbro&#39;s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Figures Come in All Shapes and Sizes
Image: Hasbro
