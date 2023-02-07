A new Marvel movie is just weeks away, and that means it’s time for Marvel movie merch. As always, Hasbro is leading the charge with a new Marvel Legends wave dedicated to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and io9 has the first look at the toys from the movie.



The Quantumania wave, due out this summer, will feature seven figures—four from the new movie, three from the comics. From Quantumania, the line will feature new versions of Scott Lang’s Ant-Man, Hope Van Dyne’s Wasp, and Jonathan Major’s big bad, Kang the Conqueror, while the comics lineup will include Future Ant-Man (created for a miniseries celebrating the character’s 60th anniversary last year), Egghead, Crossfire, and a classic Ultron.

Six of those figures will come with the parts to build the fourth Quantumania addition to the wave in the form of a surprising choice: Kathryn Newton’s Cassie Lang, geared up in one of the Pym family’s size-changing suits. Why Cassie for the “deluxe” build-a-figure? Because that’s the thing about size-changing superheroes, they can be real small... or real big.

The Cassie figure, which will have multiple hand options as well as alternate helmeted and helmetless heads, towers over the rest of the 6-inch -scale figures in the wave when completed, almost twice the height of her father. No doubt we might get a normal-sized version of her down the line, but for now, you can’t deny that she’s not deluxe!



Each figure in the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania wave will cost $24.99 ; they’re set to release this summer, in the wake of the movie’s debut on February 17. Click through to see plenty of pictures of every figure in the wave, including more of the completed Build-a-Figure Cassie, ahead of pre-orders opening tomorrow, February 8, at 1:00 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers.