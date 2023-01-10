THE TIME OF KANG!

Sure, this was less of a breakdown and more of an all-out admiration/thirst slideshow for Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, but truly who can blame me? There’s not really much else in this trailer—hints of the story and Scott’s dilemma over Cassie, sure, but this was our big introduction to the threat Kang will pose not just in this film, but as the villain of the MCU’s whole “Multiverse Saga.” We’re going to have a great time at the movies, and I know that the fight between the Ant-clan and Kang’s forces is going to be epic. I can’t believe I’m actually interested in a Marvel film, but that’s what you get when you cast Majors in a major role.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives February 17.

