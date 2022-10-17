With nine Marvel movies set to release before the next Avengers film, The Kang Dynasty, there’s not much anyone can say about it. Two of the things we do know about it however are that Kang, played by Jonathan Majors, will be in it, and Shang-Chi’s Destin Daniel Cretton will be directing. And now we know those two have begun discussing their upcoming work on the film.

“We just had a few chats. We spoke a very long time,” Majors said this weekend in an interview with Variety. “He’s an open mind. He’s an open heart and he’s grounded. He and the work that he does is grounded and I think that’s the most important part about it.”

Majors, who originated the character in the Disney+ show Loki, will next bring him back in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. So, obviously, whatever happens in that film as well as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3., The Marvels, Captain America: New World Order, Thunderbolts, Blade, Deadpool 3, and even Fantastic Four, all of which should be released before The Kang Dynasty, play a part (not to mention several Disney+ shows). Writer Jeff Loveness, who penned Quantumania, is currently figuring that all out for the script. So, again, there isn’t much Major can say in public. But he did pontificate a bit about those conversations he had with Cretton and their intentions with the film.

Advertisement

“We’re dealing with myths,” he added. “You know, what is a Kang? What is a movie? What is a MCU movie? What does that mean? What does that look like? Those are the questions we’re asking. But all of that works when it’s grounded and really, really, really tucked into the given circumstances of what’s going on between these people, and what we can illuminate for ourselves as a species.”

It sounds like the next Avengers movie won’t only have a whole new team. It’ll have a whole new lofty set of expectations. It’s currently scheduled to open May 2, 2025. Here’s the Variety interview.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.