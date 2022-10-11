Disney has announced a major overhaul of its upcoming release schedule, including big delays for Marvel’s future—including the pushing of the launch of the MCU’s Phase 6 to 2025.

Today Disney announced that Blade, the untitled third Deadpool film (recently revealed as starring Hugh Jackman as Wolverine alongside Ryan Reynolds’ titular anti-hero), as well as Phase 6 openers Fantastic Four and Avengers: Secret Wars would receive new, later release dates. Another currently untitled Marvel film, previously dated for 5/1/26, was removed from the schedule entirely. Here’s the run-down of the new Marvel changes:

Blade previously dated on 11/3/23 moves to 9/6/24

previously dated on 11/3/23 moves to 9/6/24 Untitled Deadpool movie previously dated on 9/6/24 moves to 11/8/24

Fantastic Four previously dated on 11/8/24 moves to 2/14/25

Untiled Marvel Movie previously dated on 2/14/25 moves to 11/7/25

Avengers: Secret Wars previously dated on 11/7/25 moves to 5/1/26

Untiled Marvel Movie dated on 5/1/26 is removed from schedule

The Blade change is no surprise given the news earlier today that the movie was going on pause following the departure of director Bassim Tariq, but the other changes have major ramifications for the far-reaching plans Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige recently laid out at San Diego Comic-Con in an all-star panel for the studio. Blade was originally an early harbinger of the next, fifth phase of the MCU, and will now likely close that chapter off ahead of Fantastic Four beginning phase 6 in 2025. Although unmentioned in the shuffle, Secret Wars now sits well after the launch of its predecessor Avengers: Kang Dynasty, which still retains its 5/2/2025 release date—less than three months after the new arrival of Fantastic Four.

Marvel was not the only subsidiary at Disney affected by the new schedule modifications. The recently revealed Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes was confirmed as the previously untitled project from 20th Century Studios due to release 5/24/24, while the third Kenneth Branagh Hercule Poirot film, A Haunting in Venice, was confirmed for a release on 9/15/23. We’ll bring you more on Disney’s plans as and when we learn them.

