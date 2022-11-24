It’s weird. While Funko Pops are ubiquitous—they’re about the closest thing to real-life Tribbles, in my opinion—the company doesn’t always make them easy to track down. While a few more Spider-Man: No Way Home Pops will be widely released next year, there’s a huge assortment of figures exclusively going to a variety of retailers. Here’s what’s coming, and where you can get ‘em.
It’s weird. While Funko Pops are ubiquitous—they’re about the closest thing to real-life Tribbles, in my opinion—the company doesn’t always make them easy to track down. While a few more Spider-Man: No Way Home Pops will be widely released next year, there’s a huge assortment of figures exclusively going to a variety of retailers. Here’s what’s coming, and where you can get ‘em.
Spider-Man
Here’s the red, blue, and gold outfit the MCU’s Spidey begins the movie in. Like all the non-exclusive Funko Pops shown here, they should be available early in 2023.
Doctor Octopus
Otto’s looking good in his green glasses.
Amazing Spider-Man
Andrew Garfield’s increasingly beloved Amazing Spider-Man leaps into action.
Green Goblin (Metallic)
This shiny version of every Spider-Man’s greatest foe is a Box Lunch exclusive.
Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
Sony’s original movie Spidey also leaps into the fray with his other Spider-Pals. A metallic version will be made available later exclusively at Hot Topic.
Doctor Strange (With Spell)
A chill, shovel-holding Sorcerer Supreme has already been released, but you might want to hold out for this second figure, seen casting the spell that screws everything up.
Spider-Man (Unmasked)
Having tussled with Doc Ock and Green Goblin, the MCU’s Spidey is a bit worse for wear in this Funko Store exclusive.
MJ (With Box)
MJ wields the Macchina di Kadavus, the only way to send the various Spider-villains to their home universes.
Green Goblin
Norman Osborn dresses for comfort (and murder).
Electro
This infinitely better design/outfit for Electro definitely needed to be a Pop... if not a Marvel Legends action figure.
Amazing Spider-Man (Unmasked)
I know the No Way Home scene this figure is referencing, but it looks for all the world like someone caught Andrew Garfield trying to eat his Spidey mask.
Ned With Cape
Ned gets his Sorcerer Supreme on in this Wal-Mart exclusive.
Spider-Man (Finale)
Arguably the best MCU Spider-suit of all time gets a metallic upgrade to represent its shine.
Spider-Man: No Way Home 3-Pack
Want to capture all three leaping Spider-Men in a single web? Keep an eye on Amazon for this exclusive three-pack.
Spider-Man: No Way Home 8-Pack
Need more than a trio of big-noggined Spider-Men in your life? This Wal-Mart exclusive set contains the three heroes and all five of the villains from No Way Home, including your only chance to snag the film’s version of the Lizard and Sandman (at least for the moment).
