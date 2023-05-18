It won’t be long before the legendary world of ‘90s classic X-Men: The Animated Series returns to Disney+ with X-Men ‘97, a brand new continuation of Marvel’s merry mutant mayhem. To celebrate, io9 has an exclusive first look at Hasbro’s celebration of all things X-Men... or in particular, one of their greatest frenemies.



io9 can exclusively reveal the latest entry in Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Role Play line: inspired by X-Men ‘97 and X-Men: The Animated Series, it’s a wearable recreation of Magneto’s legendary helmet.

Featuring a deco inspired by the cartoon, as well as being wearable just in case you ever need to psionically protect yourself from the mental powers of your nearest and dearest rival/friend/archnemesis/occasional sovereign state co-creator, the helmet also includes a stylized stand to display it on.

But don’t lie to yourself: you’re gonna be like this fine gentleman above, and run around pretending you can magnetically manipulate metal way more than you are gonna have it sitting around on some little plinth. Maybe. Probably. Hopefully. W hy else would you buy it?

The Hasbro Marvel Legends X-Men ‘97 Magneto Role Play Helmet will cost $100, and is set to release sometime this f all. It will be available for pre-order starting tomorrow, May 19, at 1:00 PM ET at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers. In the mean time, click through to see more pictures!