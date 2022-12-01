Like it or not, for many people around the world, summer is already a distant memory and winter’s arrival is less than a month away. It’s about to get real unpleasant for those who complain about being cold all the time, but if you plan ahead, you can stay one step ahead by surrounding yourself with gadgets designed to fend off the cold.



Whether you work from a home with a faulty furnace or spend five days a week stuck in an office where heating is considered an unnecessary expense, the winter month’s are nothing to fear with the right upgrades.