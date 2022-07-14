French fries and ketchup are a perfect culinary pairing, but have you ever struggled to get enough of the condiment during a dip, given fries are nothing more than a potato stick? Apparently it’s a problem, and one that Heinz has endeavored to solve by way of spoon-shaped french fry.

It’s easy to get caught up in the trappings of Amazon Prime Day, since it’s all half of the news sites on the internet has talked about for the past two days. But while you were leaving out protein shakes and cookies for Jeff Bezos, decking the halls with packing tape and bubble wrap, and pretending that working in an Amazon warehouse can’t be all that bad, you probably forgot that July 13 brought with it another imaginary corporate holiday: National French Fry Day. Dating back over a decade, it’s a rare chance for fast food chains to hawk their wares, and for condiment makers to come up with radical new ways to consume mass amounts of overly sweetened tomato paste.

On this most fat saturated of holidays, it’s not uncommon for restaurants to serve up complimentary orders of french fries, but in the UK, Heinz came up with something entirely different. Recognizing that french fries a ren’t the ideal way to consume ketchup—a totally made up problem for any one over five years old—the company created what it calls Spoon Friez, which are french fries shaped like spoons.

So instead of dipping a french fry in ketchup, you can scoop up a heaping portion of the condiment and maximize your ketchup to french fry ratio. Unfortunately, not even Heinz seems entirely convinced the world needs Spoon Friez, and is only making them available as part of a limited run contest in the UK, where you’ll need to divulge your contact details in order to have a chance of winning some . In other words, Heinz is the real winner here. If you don’t win the french fry spoons, you can always just go back to squeezing entire ketchup packets into your mouth during a meal. It’s an easier way to maintain your privacy while fast-forwarding your way to a quadruple bypass.