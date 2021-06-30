Here Are 16 of the Best Astronomy Photos of 2021

This photo, called “The Star Observer,” was captured in Menorca, Spain. Image : Royal Observatory Greenwich/Antoni Cladera Barceló (Spain)

The shortlisted entries have been chosen for the Royal Observatory Greenwich’s Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition. From stunning sunsets on Mars to spectacular views of Saturn and stellar nurseries, these photos will transport you across the cosmos.



This is the 13th running of the annual contest, organized by the Royal Observatory Greenwich in association with BBC Sky at Night Magazine. The winning images will be announced at a special online ceremony on September 16, 2021, and then put on display at the National Maritime Museum, alongside a selection of exceptional shortlisted images. Here’s a selection of our favorite shortlisted candidates.