AirPods Take a Page From the Pros

Apple’s long-awaited third-gen AirPods are finally here, and they look (slightly) different from the last-gen. To put a finer point on it, the new AirPods haven’t really changed much, design-wise; while a shorter stem and a curvier aesthetic put these closer to the AirPods Pro, visually speaking, at the end of the day these are still your basic white earbuds. What separates the new ‘Pods from the Pros is the lack of silicone eartips and active noise cancellation.

The new AirPods pack new features like Adaptive EQ and Spatial Audio but active noise cancellation is, for now at least, reserved for the pricier earbuds. The new AirPods’ $179 price tag also makes them more expensive than rivals that do feature ANC, which is a funny choice, but you do you, Apple.