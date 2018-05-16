A surprising thing happened on Wednesday: The Senate did something good.
Not only did it pass a resolution to save net neutrality but more Republicans than expected actually voted in favor of the resolution. But there were still a lot of senators who disagree with the overwhelming majority of their constituents, and I guess they don’t care.
If you remember any name from the vote today, remember Senator John Thune from South Dakota. Thune really didn’t want to reverse the FCC’s repeal of the 2015 Open Internet Order. While many senators aren’t all that concerned about whether web traffic is treated equally—Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell expressed his opposition to net neutrality on the floor today, for example, but he mostly talked about the unrelated topic of regulatory burdens on craft distilleries.—Thune was a man on a mission.
The senator spoke at length on the topic at hand, and he came armed with a new version of his fake net neutrality bill. He got up early and wrote an op-ed for CNBC. He pleaded with his colleagues to consider his “bipartisan” legislation instead of reinstating the rules that worked just fine. The bill that was likely written by the same telecom lobbyists that pay Thune a lot of money, and it was so incredibly bipartisan that no Democrat sided with him today.
Not all Republicans did the wrong thing today, though. Senators Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, and John Kennedy all decided to agree with the 86 percent of Americans who recently told pollsters they like net neutrality the way it is.
Advertisement
Below you’ll find all the Senators who didn’t really care what the voters think, along with their re-election dates. You could still drop them a line and change their minds. The House also still has to vote, and it would be great if they heard from their Senate counterparts that people really care about this issue. And if that doesn’t work, bookmark this page for review before you head to the ballot box over the next few elections.
The Turds Who Are Up For Re-election in 2018 and Would Appreciate a Phone Call
Mississippi: Roger Wicker
Nebraska: Deb Fischer
Nevada: Dean Heller
Texas: Ted Cruz
Wyoming: John Barrasso
The Turds Who Are Retiring Like Cowards
Arizona: Jeff Flake
Tennessee: Bob Corker
Utah: Orrin Hatch
The Turds Who Are Up For Re-election in 2020 and Would Really Benefit From a Sternly Worded Letter
Alaska: Dan Sullivan
Arkansas: Tom Cotton
Colorado: Cory Gardner
Georgia: David Perdue
Idaho: James E. Risch
Iowa: Joni Ernst
Kansas: Pat Roberts
Kentucky: Mitch McConnell
Louisiana: Bill Cassidy
Mississippi: Cindy Hyde-Smith
Montana: Steve Daines
Nebraska: Ben Sasse
North Carolina: Thom Tillis
Oklahoma: Jim Inhofe
South Carolina: Lindsey Graham
South Dakota: Mike Rounds
Tennessee: Lamar Alexander
Texas: John Cornyn
West Virginia: Shelley Moore Capito
Wyoming: Mike Enzi
The Turds Who Are Up For Reelection in 2022 and Would Rather You Not Set a Reminder Right This Second
Alabama: Richard Shelby
Arkansas: John Boozman
Florida: Marco Rubio
Georgia: Johnny Isakson
Idaho: Mike Crapo
Indiana: Todd Young
Iowa: Chuck Grassley
Kansas: Jerry Moran
Kentucky: Rand Paul
Missouri: Roy Blunt
North Carolina: Richard Burr
North Dakota: John Hoeven
Ohio: Rob Portman
Oklahoma: James Lankford
Pennsylvania: Pat Toomey
South Carolina: Tim Scott
South Dakota: John Thune
Utah: Mike Lee
Wisconsin: Ron Johnson
Advertisement